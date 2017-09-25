Industry told to be aware of impact of flouting safety rules

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Occupational safety and health (OSH) in the construction sector must never be taken lightly due to potential hazards and accidents.

In pointing this out yesterday, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said all those involved in the construction industry should realise the dire consequences of flouting safety rules, cutting corners, poor design, shoddy workmanship and inadequate supervision.

Lee said another issue that needed to be looked was the usage of cranes at construction sites, adding there had been reports of falling cranes resulting in deaths to not only workers, but members of the public as well.

Towards this end, he urged those at construction sites not to take safety lightly.

“They always believe that accidents will never happen to them but will happen to others. They should realise that if they don’t follow the procedures and do not put on personal protective equipment (PPE), they themselves are exposed and could be the next victims.

“I think it is important for these workers to realise that it is necessary for them to work in a safe environment.

They themselves must ensure their own safety,” Lee said, opining that most construction sites, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, need to improve on safety.

He also reminded on the importance of housekeeping at construction sites to avoid them becoming breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito.

He also suggested that the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) carry out inspections and surprise checks, as well as take action in accordance with the law if there was non-compliance.