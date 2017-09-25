Kanowit Fest provides business opportunities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANOWIT: The local community here is urged to tap the business opportunities brought about by the Kanowit Festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing said the annual event is a good platform for those who interest in entrepreneurship activities.

“With road access and completion of Kanowit bridge, more visitors from outside Kanowit will come to this event.

“For sure when they are here they would want to buy something they can use besides food and drinks. So use this opportunity to do business,” he said when officiating at the opening of Kanowit Fest here on Saturday.

Among those present were Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, organising chairman Katis Noel Nyabong and political secretaries to the chief minister Maurice Giri and Petrus Igat.

Earlier, Masing noted that the festival brought people from different backgrounds together.

He said the organising of Kanowit Festival proved that being multicultural is not an obstacle to organise such event.

“This is because we place great emphasis on peace and tolerance to maintain harmony among our people,” he added.

The annual festival is jointly organised by Kanowit District Office and Kanowit District Council since 2003.

Kanowit District officer Katis Noel Nyabong said that last year it attracted more than 30,000 visitors and generated about RM1.5 million income for traders taking part in sales and expo activities.

This year, the event is held from Sept 23 until Oct 1 at its site near the Rajang Riverfront here.

Today (Sept 25), Kanowit Health Office will hold health talk and health screening for the public from 9am until noon followed by Mandarin karaoke singing contest at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow (Sept 26), the preliminary round of Iban karaoke singing contest will be held at 8.30am until 2pm to select the finalists for the final round that will take place at 7.30pm on the same day.

The highlight of the festival is the speedboat race which will be held on Sept 30 and Oct 1.

There will also be the Kanowit Festival Queen contest to be held on the night of Oct 1.