Man arrested for allegedly raping underage girl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested a 36-year-old man yesterday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a hotel last week.

The incident came to light after the victim’s 55-year-old father brought the victim for a checkup at Miri Hospital after the latter went missing since the morning of Sept 20.

He then lodged a police report on Sept 20.

District deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest.

The victim was believed to have been forced to have sex with the suspect and another male suspect, who is still at large.

“The victim was forced to have sex with two local men including the suspect and the two took turns raping her,” he said.

It is also learnt that the victim was forced to have sex with an 82-year-old man at a homestay here and was paid RM700.

The 82-year-old is the same man arrested recently to facilitate police investigations into the alleged rape of another 13-year-old girl.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.