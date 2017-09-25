Man found dead after he allegedly jumped from 6th floor of KMC flat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A mother’s routine wait for her eldest son to return home from work turned tragic after his body was found on the ground floor of the KMC flat where they lived.

The 33-year-old who lived on the third floor had apparently jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the flat on Saturday afternoon.

His mother had waited in vain for him as she did not know of the tragedy that occurred a few hours earlier until people who live near where the body fell informed her.