Masing calls for road projects in Pelagus, Baleh to be expedited

KAPIT: The need to have good road connectivity in Pelagus and Baleh was the key issue discussed during the joint annual general meeting (AGM) held by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) at the civic centre here yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who is Baleh assemblymen and PRS president, was present at the AGM for the PRS branches of Baleh, Pelagus and Katibas.

He told those attending that there was a urgent need to address the road connectivity issue faced by the people in the Upper Rajang.

“For Pelagus, we need to have a road that connects Tatau-Sangan-Nanga Merit areas with Kapit.

As far as Baleh is concerned, the road project linking Jalan Mujong-Putai (still under construction) with Sungai Tunoh must be undertaken quickly. Without this road, Sungai Tunoh would not be accessible. “Without that accessibility, Sungai Tunoh could not be developed into a district,” said Masing, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation.

Currently, Sungai Tunoh can be reached either via river or logging track.

Meanwhile, Masing announced that a group of 160 people representing the communities from the Upper Rajang Basin would be meeting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak this Thursday (Sept 28).

“This delegation will include those from Kapit, Kanowit and Hulu Rajang. They have been invited to meet the Prime Minister himself and also the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Among the delegates are PRS members, who will present the resolutions reached during the joint AGM to Datuk Seri (Najib) for him to review,” he said, adding that the delegates are scheduled to return home on Sept 29.

The joint AGM here was also attended by Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Kapit District Council Walikota Philimon Nuing. And political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai.