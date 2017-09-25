MPP urged to include cultural performances, traditional games in Padawan Raft Safari

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and organising committee of Padawan Raft Safari should diversify the event to include ethnic cultural performances and traditional games to add to more excitement to the annual event.

In suggesting this, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the presence of foreign tourists in the event is a clear sign that the event is gaining international recognition.

“I asked several foreign tourists who participated and most of them were not here to race with the raft, but to enjoy the scenery,” said Ik Pahon.

He added that the villagers of Kampung Git and Kampung Semadang could jointly turn it into a festival, and at the same time it would be a great opportunity to promote the Bidayuh culture to the outside world.

“Apart from just the raft race, cultural performance can be complimented with workshops to teach visitors about the dance and traditional games,” he said.

Ik Pahon added that as part of the Sarawak Tourism Calendar, the ministry will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that the Padawan Raft Safari will continue to grow and gain international recognition.

“So MPP should prepare a working paper to be presented to the ministry and I believe that the ministry will definitely support any efforts to improve this event,” he added.

Ik Pahon added that with Padawan having many eco-tourism attractions, such as the Kampung Benuk longhouse, Annah Rais, Borneo Highlands and the river rafting, it is timely that the people work together to further promote these attractions to outsiders.

The event yesterday also saw the biggest participation since its inaugural event back in 2004 with over 140 teams and over 500 participants.

Also present at the event were MPP deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim and Walikota Samarahan Datuk Peter Minos.