Nanta lauds NREB’s outreach programme

KAPIT: Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has commended the Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB) for promoting environmental awareness to rural villagers through its outreach programme.

“Environment is not just about having clean compound around our longhouses, but it is also about conservation of rivers and wildlife species like orangutans to prevent extinction,” said Nanta – also Kapit MP – at the opening of the ‘Environment Awareness Programme With Kapit Community’ in Rumah Mathew Bina, Nanga Semak near Sungai Yong here on Saturday.

The programme was attended by hundreds of people from longhouses along Sungai Yong and nearby areas.

Nanta added: “Environmental cleanliness is our collective responsibility. Each and every one of us has a role to play. The government enacts laws on environment and conservation. We must observe the laws on open burning, river conservation and protection of the animal species that are facing extinction – among other laws.

“The haze from open burning affects our health. Likewise, clean rivers provide clean water supply, which benefits all of us.”

Earlier, the chieftain of the 34-door longhouse Mathew Bina represented fellow villagers to thank Nanta for his allocation of RM5,000 per door, slated for replacing the roofs.

He also extended his appreciation to the deputy minister for the gravity-feed water supply project meant for his longhouse.

“We are really thankful to him (Nanta), who never fails to respond to our request. The gravity-feed water project is worth more than RM 100,00. Finally, our water problem will be settled,” said Mathew.

The event was also attended by Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, political secretary to chief minister Tapah Ata and NREB deputy controller Justine Jok Jau Emang, as well as local community leaders Temenggong Wilfred Billy Panyau, Penghulu Nylong Daga and Penghulu Pasang Tubah.