Nationwide KR1M shutdown has nothing to do with economy, says MP

LIMBANG: The shutdown of Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) throughout the country has nothing to do with the current economic situation.

According to Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah, the closure is only temporary to allow for the upgrading process of the present KR1M stores into ‘KR1M 2.0’.

“This is in line with the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in July this year, in which he said the closure of the KR1Ms was meant for improvement purposes. Various agencies are now working closely to prepare for the KR1M 2.0,” the parliamentarian told reporters here after the closing of a badminton tournament, jointly hosted by RTM Limbang’s Recreational Club and Limbang Media Club at Kampung Pabahanan’s community hall yesterday.

In view of this, Hasbi hoped that his explanation would stop the speculation about the country’s current economic status being the cause behind the KR1M shutdown.

At the same time, he assured the people that the soon-to-be-launched rebranded KR1M 2.0 would offer consumers more variety of products and cheaper prices than those in conventional supermarkets.

“Under KR1M 2.0, it is expected that the new stores would become the platforms for local entrepreneurs and cooperatives to market their products.”

Meanwhile, Hasbi called upon all members of the local press to strive in presenting fair and accurate news reporting.

“We also hope that you would continue assisting the government in developing the nation.”