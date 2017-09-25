Operation launched for man feared taken by crocodile
BETONG: A man is believed to have fallen victim to a crocodile while fishing at Sungai Rimbas, about 700 metres from Kampung Tambak, Pusa here.
In the 3.30pm incident yesterday, 31-year-old Bentayan Ilah and his cousin, Jeppry Samsawie, had gone to the river to cast their fishing net along the riverbank.
According to Jeppry, he heard a sound and only managed to catch a glimpse of Bentayan being pulled into the water by what appeared to be a crocodile.
Fearing for his life, he immediately fled the area and sought assistance at the Pusa police station.
A search-and-rescue operation involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department and several other agencies was subsequently launched for the victim, who remains missing as of 7pm yesterday.