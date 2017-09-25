Sarawak 

Operation launched for man feared taken by crocodile

BETONG: A man is believed to have fallen victim to a crocodile while fishing at Sungai Rimbas, about 700 metres from Kampung Tambak, Pusa here.

In the 3.30pm incident yesterday, 31-year-old Bentayan Ilah and his cousin, Jeppry Samsawie, had gone to the river to cast their fishing net along the riverbank.

According to Jeppry, he heard a sound and only managed to catch a glimpse of Bentayan being pulled into the water by what appeared to be a crocodile.

Fearing for his life, he immediately fled the area and sought assistance at the Pusa police station.

A search-and-rescue operation involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department and several other agencies was subsequently launched for the victim, who remains missing as of 7pm yesterday.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.