Pakatan Harapan committed to ‘new deal’ for Sarawak

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has unveiled their new deal for Sarawak.

PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who read out the new deal, said PH was committed and promised to guarantee the five thrusts for all Sarawakians.

The first thrust of the new deal is the right of Sarawak to territorial government, while the second thrust is the right for the state to petroleum and revenue justice.

The third thrust is the right of Sarawakians to equitable basic infrastructure and land development, while the fourth thrust is the right of of the people to quality education.

In the deal, PH has also promised Sarawakians their right to equitable economic development and the empowerment of youth, women and minorities in the fifth thrust.

“We guarantee these five thrusts through structural reform and good governance frame within the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution,” he said during a rally at BDC here last night.

Chong assured the people that PH will disclose the specific measures in due time.

The heavy rain did not deter a huge crowd from turning up for the rally that saw prominent figures like PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, DAP Parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang, Amanah election director Dr Hatta Ramli, state PKR chairman Baru Bian and state Amanah chairman Mohd Fidzuan Zaidi taking turn to address the crowd.