Pakatan hopes to win ‘quite a number’ of parliamentary seats in S’wak

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is hopeful of winning ‘quite a number’ of constituencies in Sarawak come the 14th general election (GE14).

Its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said: “We have not counted yet but we hope to win quite a number” when responding to a question at a press conference held upon his arrival at the VVIP lounge of the Kuching International Airport here yesterday.

When pressed for a realistic figure, Dr Mahathir said: “I don’t know” but an unidentified man who suggested ‘20 seats’ drew laughter from some of those present.

The suggestion is believed to have led Dr Mahathir to add: “Enough to form a government, hopefully.”

Asked if PH would continue the projects that the Barisan Nasional (BN) government had pledged for Sarawak if the opposition coalition came

into power after the next election, he said: “Well, we are preparing our manifesto, and special manifesto for Sarawak and for Sabah”.

“We know about your unhappiness with regard to Sabah and Sarawak being one of the states like Peninsula. People are not happy, we are willing to go back to the reservations at the time of Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said PH would look into the reservations including the 16-point and 20-point agreement for Sarawak and Sabah respectively to address the dissatisfaction.

“We will remedy them. You want to be in control of petrol and petroleum products, education, etc, we will look into that. We will come with an open mind,” he assured.

Asked if he would meet up and have a discussion with leaders of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) given that PBB is the largest BN component party in Sarawak, Dr Mahathir said: “Well, I’d like to talk to them. They want to talk to me or not?”

He then made a joke “Everybody seems to be very shy nowadays” before adding: “Last time I came, they came to meet me but now a bit strange”.

To a question, Dr Mahathir seemed unaware that a few PH leaders had recently been barred from entering the state.

“I don’t know. It shows that Sarawak is very independent. You have your own passport, almost,” he said, inviting laughter from some of those present.

Also with him at the conference were PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Democratic Action Party parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang and Ali Biju who represented state Parti Keadilan Rakyat chairman Baru Bian.