Pesta Tasik Biru organisers must build on success – MP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BAU: This year’s Pesta Tasik Biru has been dubbed the most successful and biggest festival ever to be organised here.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, who was very impressed to see the overwhelming response, called on the organisers to build on their success by attracting foreign participation for next year’s festival.

The Mas Gading MP believed that in doing so, more foreign visitors will come to Bau and at the same time visit its tourist attractions, thus making the district a tourism hub.

“The turnout this year is very encouraging from both locals and those coming from outside Bau. We hope that for next year, in order to promote Bau as a tourism hub, we try to attract participation from other countries such as Kalimantan (Indonesia), Brunei and even China, apart from those from Peninsular (Malaysia) and Sabah.

“One of the events we can look at is powerboat racing, which is very popular, and maybe kayak racing as well. We are not short of ideas,” he told a press conference after closing Pesta Tasik Biru here yesterday.

Pointing to Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep standing next to him, Nogeh said he was sure the organisers will always have fresh ideas to make future Pesta Tasik Biru editions more attractive.

“We have very young ADUNs (assemblymen) in Bau; they are all very creative,” he said.

The festival, a signature event for Bau district, comprised mainly water sport events on Tasik Biru, a popular recreation spot and a remnant of gold mining activities in Bau – also known fondly as the Gold Town.

The events included ‘jong’ (miniature sailboat) race, tug-of-war on rafts, and others.

Adding to the excitement were crowd-pullers such as the arm-wrestling competition, blowpipe competition, Miss Tasik Biru 2017 beauty pageant, and a gathering of big bikers as well as selling of food and other products.

This year’s Pesta Tasik Biru was declared open on Saturday by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who also performed the earth-breaking for the RM7.5 million Bau district office complex.

Earlier in his speech, Nogeh praised the various government departments and agencies and also non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their close cooperation in making the festival a success.

He also thanked fellow elected representatives in Bau district for being able to work together to ensure the smooth running of the festival.

“The cooperation of all the YBs (elected representatives) – Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo, Tasik Biru, Serembu and Opar – shows the best example of unity for the Bidayuh community in this area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Henry said he also felt very satisfied with the overwhelming response to the festival although he could not ascertain the exact number of visitors who had come since Friday for the three-day festival.

“This is amazing and extraordinary, and never experienced before in Bau. Never before (had) we had this big kind of turnout. Thanks to the district council, district office, the government departments and agencies and those involved for their effort to achieve this success. I concur with Datuk Anthony Nogeh that we try to improve next year’s festival in order to further promote Bau as a tourism hub,” he said.