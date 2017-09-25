PKR Sarawak Youth hits out at state govt for ‘abuse of power’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak Youth wing has strongly condemned the state government’s action in barring its national women chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian from entering Sarawak.

In a press statement yesterday, its Sarawak Youth wing deputy chief Simon Siah Sy Jen condemned the authorities for ‘intrusion’ into the Pink Diamond Dinner organised by PKR in Miri and the deportation of Kuala Sepetang assemblywoman Chua Yee Ling.

“The action by the state government is an abuse of power in the disguise of autonomy. The autonomy power should not be used to prevent opposition politicial members from entering Sarawak without any reason,” Siah said.

He stressed that Zuraida, Hee and Chua did not commit any crime that warranted them to be treated as ‘persona-non-grata’ in Sarawak.

“On Saturday, the chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) had openly said that the state government would not stop any Pakatan Harapan leaders from entering Sarawak.

“However, his words appeared to be an echo sound from an empty can and I think this is the type of leadership that he will bring to Sarawak, that is continue to give empty promises.”

Siah urged all Sarawakians to rise up and vote out Barisan Nasional ‘iron fist’ leadership and tell their neighbours to vote Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election.