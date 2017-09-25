Play your part in improving country, women urged

MIRI: Women in the state are called upon to rise to the occasion and play an equal part and responsibility in steering the country towards better governance and better future.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak Women chief Irene Chang made this appeal when commenting on the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak Women Council yesterday.

“This is a historic moment as the pact enables Pakatan women to come together as one united force. There is a need for women to play a part in steering our country towards better governance as well as better society.”

The Bukit Assek assemblywoman lamented that the sad thing about women was that they thought politics belonged to the men, thinking men could do better, and that it was not their business to be involved in politics.

“This tendency has to stop. With the way our country is going, both men and women have to rise up. We have equal part and responsibility to steer our country for better governance,” Irene stressed.

Pointing out that forming the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak Women Council was timely, Irene said: “We hope we will spearhead the women to be concerned for our country and aware of current events. As ladies, we also have a part to play. We can make good impact and help Pakatan Harapan main body to change the country.”

Meanwhile, Lanang MP Alice Lau Kiong Yieng noted that although women constituted about 50 per cent of voters they were underrepresented in both parliament and state assembly.

Pointing out that around 10.8 per cent of parliamentarians were women, she said: “It is time we come out and let everybody know that we can make a difference but we need to be together. We cannot rely on men to do the change. As women, we too have to play our role and our role is to be the change agent. We want a better future for our next generation”.

“This is the first step and the Women Council would the best platform for women to be active in politics,” she added.