Police detain man for alleged sexual abuse of niece
SRI AMAN: The local police arrested a man in his late 30’s at his house on Saturday night for allegedly abusing his eight-year-old niece sexually.
The alleged victim’s mother lodged a police report against the suspect – who is her brother-in-law on Saturday afternoon at the Sri Aman police station here.
The police classified the case as sexual offence against a child.
The suspect is now remanded in police custody for six days
while the case is being investigated.