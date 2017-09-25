Sarawak 

Police detain man for alleged sexual abuse of niece

SRI AMAN: The local police arrested a man in his late 30’s at his house on Saturday night for allegedly abusing his eight-year-old niece sexually.

The alleged victim’s mother lodged a police report against the suspect – who is her brother-in-law on Saturday afternoon at the Sri Aman police station here.

The police classified the case as sexual offence against a child.

The suspect is now remanded in police custody for six days

while the case is being investigated.

