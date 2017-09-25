Police make biggest drug bust worth RM3.4 mln

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police foiled a drug syndicate with the arrest of two local men after raiding a house along Jalan Stutong on Thursday (Sept 21).

Deputy state commissioner Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim said narcotics police from state headquarters and district headquarters seized the drugs believed to be syabu weighing 11.6 kg with a street value estimated at about RM3.4 million.

According to Dzuraidi, the two suspects, both 27, were picked up at their residence at 1.30pm.

“This is the biggest seizure for the state police thus far with a value of RM3.4 million,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Headquarters here today.

Commenting further, he said the raid was based on a public tip-off and police intelligence.

Dzuraidi noted the suspects had received the drug supplies from overseas, by concealing the drugs into the packaging of Chinese herbal tea products.

“Investigation is still being conducted to determine the target market, if they were meant to be distributed locally or overseas,” he added.

He said the two suspects have been remanded from Sept 21 to 29 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.