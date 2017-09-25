Police report on religious school fire sent to A-G’s Chambers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA TERENGGANU: The police have sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers a report on their investigation into the fire that claimed 23 lives at a religious residential school in Kuala Lumpur.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the report on the fire at the Darul Quran Irrifaqiyah school in Jalan Keramat Ujung, Kampung Dato Keramat, was handed over this morning.

The police probe was conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 435 for mischief by fire, he said to reporters during a working visit to the Terengganu Police headquarters here. Also present were CID deputy director Datuk Huzir Mohamed and Terengganu Police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“We will wait for instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the charges to be brought in the case,” said Wan Ahmad Najmuddin.

The police have arrested seven boys between the ages of 11 and 18 to assist in the probe into the fire, established as arson, that burnt to death 21 students and two teachers, who also served as wardens, on the top floor of the three-storey school at about 5 am on Sept 14. – Bernama