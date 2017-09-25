Quarry worker dies in fall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 19-year-old youth died after sustaining a fall at a quarry in Batu Niah on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3pm when the victim was believed to have slipped prior to falling from an undetermined height onto a conveyor belt below.

Deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case when contacted yesterday, adding a report of the incident was lodged by the quarry’s foreman.

“The victim was taken from the scene to a clinic in Batu Niah where he was pronounced dead by the doctor,” he said.

Police classified the case as sudden death.