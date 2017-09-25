Raid on house-turned-cyber gambling den sees arrests, seizures

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested three men during a raid on a low-cost house in Permyjaya which had been converted into a cyber gambling den.

The operation, codenamed Ops Dadu, took place on Saturday around 5.45pm when a team led by DSP Lee Swee Sake stormed the house following a tip-off and nabbed the trio.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 33, included the gambling den’s caretaker.

The raiding party also seized nine laptops and Wi-Fi peripherals from the premises, along with RM161 in cash.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed the arrests in a statement yesterday, saying police are investigating the case under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.