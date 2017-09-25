RM20,000 for every district organising Kalimaran Festival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: The Sabah Murut Association (PMS) will channel an allocation of RM20,000 each to districts that organize the Kalimaran Festival this year.

PMS president Datuk Rubin Balang said the allocation was obtained from Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak.

“The allocation was channelled to PMS and distributed to the Kalimaran Festival committees in districts organizing the festival,” he said when officiating at the festival for Sook here on Saturday.

Rubin, who is also Kemabong assemblyman, said districts intending to organize the festival were welcome and PMS would channel the allocation to fund the implementation of the celebration.

“For the state-level Kalimaran Festival, Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman has approved an allocation of RM200,000 through the Sabah Cultural Board.

“The organization of the festival in every district gives the people the opportunity, especially the Murut tribe to highlight their culture and traditions as well as to promote local products,” he said.

Rubin said the festival was a continuation of tradition inherited from ancestors.

He said defending the culture and rights inherited from ancestors would not be wrong if it was not in conflict with government policies.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Ellron Alfred Angin, thanked to the Murut community and the people in the area for supporting the festival in Sook.

He said the festival could strengthen relationships among the Murut and other communities despite their different political affiliations.

At the same time Ellron, who is also the organizing chairman, invited the Murut community to continue to support government policies, including the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

The Sook assemblyman also called on the Murut tribe to defend the culture inherited from their ancestors, which is the identity of the race.

The festival showcased cultural performances, local artist performances and local handicraft and antique exhibitions.

Also present were Assistant Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Haji Sairin Karno, Pensiangan Umno Division chief Datuk Abdul Ghani Datuk Yassin, PMS deputy president Datuk Taimin Lumaing and Sabah Mamagun president Rudy Mairi Sulaiman.