Social activities able to unite all Dayaks, says SDNU chief

KUCHING: Social activities through the fields of sports, culture, charity and education are able to unite all members of the Dayak community, says Saratok MP and Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan.

“Politics can be divisive. However, these kind of activities have proven their ability in cutting across the differences in politics, ideology and background, towards uniting the people,”

Mawan, who is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president, pointed out in his remarks at the closing and prize-giving

ceremony of the SDNU President’s Cup 2017 Badminton Tournament at a hotel here on Saturday night.

He regarded the badminton event as one that highlighted Dayak unity, ‘where various groups took part in the tournament and attended the Saturday dinner’.

“More importantly, many elected representatives and leaders showed their support by pledging grants for next year’s SDNU President’s Cup tournament.

“Such gestures of goodwill and charity are not only seen in badminton tournaments organised by any Dayak NGO (non-governmental organisation), but also in golf and futsal games, as well as events related to welfare and education involving the Dayaks,” observed Mawan.

The SDNU badminton organising committee raised RM50,000 on Saturday night – thanks to Mawan’s pledge of a RM25,000 government grant, RM10,000 from Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, RM10,000 from Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and RM5,000 from Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

The total RM50,000 was on top of the RM20,000 in government grant pledged by Gira at the official opening ceremony of the tournament at Sentosa Sports Centre along Jalan Stakan here last Friday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Dayak Badminton Association (Pebadas) Team 2 emerged champion of the tournament, after beating Pebadas Team 3 in the finals.

SDNU Samarahan A and Madu Boyz A placed joint third.