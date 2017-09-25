Sony’s new RX10 IV combines lightning fast AF, continuous shooting

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sony announced the new flagship model in its acclaimed Cyber-shot RX10 series, the RX10 IV (model DSC-RX10M4).

Featuring the world’s fastest AF acquisition time of 0.03 seconds and up to 24 fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking, 315 phase-detection AF points that rivals those the fastest professional interchangeable lens cameras and an exceptionally versatile 24-600mm4 F2.4-F4 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens, the new RX10 IV model delivers an unmatched combination of mobility and speed for imaging enthusiasts and professionals looking for the ultimate ‘all-in-one’ solution.

The RX10 IV camera is equipped with a latest 1.0-type 20.1 MP6 Exmor RS CMOS stacked image sensor with DRAM chip along with a powerful BIONZ X image processor and front-end LSI.

These key components all work together to maximise overall speed of operation and performance, ultimately ensuring the highest possible image and video quality throughout the entire range of the 24-600mm lens.

A first for Sony’s RX10 series of cameras, the new RX10 IV model features a Fast Hybrid AF system that combines the respective advantages of 315 phase-detection AF points covering approximately 65 per cent of the sensor and contrast-detection AF to ultimately enable the camera to lock focus in as little as 0.03 seconds.

This high speed focusing complements the extensive 24-600mm range of the lens, ensuring all subjects can be captured with precise detail and clarity.

Additionally, for the first time in a Cyber-shot camera, the RX10 IV model employs High-density Tracking AF technology.

This advanced technology, which had only been previously available in a select few of Sony’s line of ? interchangeable lens cameras, concentrates AF points around a subject to improve tracking and focus accuracy, allowing even the most unpredictable subjects including fast-moving athletes and birds in flight to be captured with ease.

Other AF improvements in the new RX10 IV camera include an enhanced version of the popular Eye AF, Touch Focus and Focus Range Limiter. AF-ON setting is also assignable, as well as multiple AF modes including AF-S, AF-C and AF-A, which can be easily adjusted based on user preferences and shooting situations.

An ideal complement to the AF system, the RX10 IV offers continuous high-speed shooting at up to 24 fps with full AF/AE tracking, with an impressive buffer limit of up to 249 images.

The RX10 IV also has a high speed Anti-Distortion Shutter (maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 second) that reduces the ‘olling shutte’ effect commonly experienced with fast moving subjects, and can shoot completely silently in all modes, including continuous high speed shooting, when electronic shutter is engaged. The 24-600mmiv ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens on the Cyber-shot RX10 IV camera features a large maximum aperture of F2.4-F4.0, helping it achieve outstanding image quality throughout the entire zoom range, all the way up to ultra-telephoto. It includes a super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element and ED aspherical lenses to minimise chromatic aberration, and ZEISS T* Coating to minimise flare and ghosting.

The lens also has built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation that helps to reduce camera shake and image blur. When the feature is activated, it is equivalent to an approximate 4.5 steps shutter speed improvement.

Additionally, with a minimum focusing distance of 72 cm (2.36 ft) and 0.49x maximum magnification at a fully extended 600mm, the lens is capable of producing amazingly detailed tele-macro images.

The new RX10 IV also offers the advantages of 4K (QFHD 3840 x 2160) movie recording, with its Fast Hybrid AF system realising approximately 2x faster focusing speed compared to the RX10 III.

Super slow motion video recording is also available, with an extended duration of about four seconds (in quality priority mode) and seven seconds (in shoot time priority). This unique feature gives users the ability to choose among 1000fps, 500fps and 250fps frame rates and among 50p, 25p and 24p playback formats.

The RX10 IV is also dust and moisture resistant, and Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth compatible.

The new Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV will be available in selected Asia Pacific countries from October 2017.

Technical Specifications

Sony RX10 IV

Sensor type: 1.0-type (13.2mm x 8.8mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor, aspect ratio 3:2

Number of pixels (effective): Approximately 20.1 Megapixels

Lens type: ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T Lens, 18 elements in 13 groups (six aspheric elements including AA lens)

F-number (maximum aperture): F2.4(W)-4.0(T)

Focal length: f=8.8-220mm;Still Image3:2 f=24-600mm;Still Image4:3 f=27-650mm;Still Image16:9 f=26-630mm;Still Image1:1 f=31-760mm

Screen type: 7.5cm(3.0type)(4:3)/1,440,000 dots/Xtra Fine/TFT LCD

Adjustable angle: Up by approximately 109degrees, down by approximately 41degrees

Image processing engine: Yes (BIONZ X)

Steadyshot: Optical;Yes (Intelligent Active Mode, Optical type with electronic compensation, Anti Rolling type)

Focus mode: Single-shot AF;Automatic AF;Continuous AF;DMF;Manual Focus

Flash mode: Built-in, manual pop-up

Interface: Wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Power source: DC7.2V(supplied battely)/DC5.0V(supplied AC Adoptor)

USB charge/USB power supply: Yes (Shooting, Playback)

Weight: Approximately 1095g (2lb 6.7oz.)with battery and SDXC Card/approximately 1050g (2lb 5.1oz.) body only