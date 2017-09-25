Soo launches eBooks on Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Lina Soo, State Reform Party (STAR) president, released two eBooks – Sarawak The Real Deal and Sarawak Chronicle (Letters, Agreements, Laws and International Treaties) – which she had co-authored with Emily Ngu at a private function yesterday.

According to Soo, these two eBooks are the revisionist history of Sarawak, from its founding on Sept 24, 1841 to the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

“I’m revising Sarawak history. I have scrutinised the colonial documents which supposedly Sarawak government has also gone to pull out the documents. This is my interpretation based on my research, based on documents, records and witnesses. There are still witnesses around who were here during 1960s.

“No one has done the research, events that happened during 1946 to 1950 and then 1960s. So these are the only books available on Sarawak history interpreted from the British documents.

This will be my legacy to Sarawakians,” she said in a press conference at a hotel here yesterday.

Soo said she was revising Sarawak’s history because there was very little information on Sarawak history and that not all of the information available presently was accurate.

“Even the Sarawak government knows this, that’s why they sent a legal team to London to pull out and extract the declassified colonial documents. I had been there and I came up with these books. Today, I’m releasing them as eBooks. Anybody in the world can just buy in amazon.com for US$9.99.”

Soo, in her press release, said these two eBooks challenge the historical events of Sarawak, drawing upon new evidence from the declassified colonial records extracted from the British National Archives, gazetted records and compilation of constitutional documents.

“These eBooks are based upon documentary references and corroboration from many sources – archival materials, newspapers, surviving witnesses and memoirs.

“The actions, motivations and decisions of the participants surrounding the annexation of Sarawak in 1946 and the formation of Malaysia in 1963 are re-examined and exposed, to reveal the coercion, trickery and subterfuge that changed the political history of Sarawak forever.”

Soo also took the opportunity during the eBooks launch yesterday to commemorate the 176 years of the founding of Sarawak.

“I always (like to) do something meaningful on the date of founding of Sarawak which is Sept 24, 1841.”