State-level World Health Day 2017 event registers record attendance

KUCHING: Over 3,000 people took part in the World Heart Day 2017 celebration at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here yesterday – the largest attendance ever recorded for the event in the state.

According to Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is also a member of Sarawak Heart Foundation (SHF) board of trustees, the event which coincided with Heart Run 2017, managed to draw a big participation. She viewed this as a good sign of awareness among members of the public of the importance of exercising.

“We are happy with the overwhelming support from participants and sponsors of this event. I also would like to thank our Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib who have been the number one supporters of the Sarawak Heart Foundation,” said Jamilah, adding that the event had successfully raised RM370,000, which would be used to manage the foundation’s ‘Heart to Heart’ programme.

“The Sarawak Heart Foundation hopes to have continuous support from everyone to keep us going, and at the same time, towards building a heart-healthy community in the state,” she added.

The event yesterday held three categories – the 2km Heart Walk, 5km run, and 12km race for both men and women.

Apart from these three, the event also lined up other activities such as line-dancing, aerobics session and health check-up booths.