Teenagers caught for suspected drug abuse

LIMBANG: Limbang Police arrested two teenagers, including a 13 year-old boy, for suspected drug abuse yesterday.

The two suspects were nabbed in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Tapis’ by police to weed out drug addicts in the district.

Limbang OCPD Supt Mohd Bokhori Saffai confirmed the arrests, and said both teenagers were school dropouts who stopped schooling after completing Form One and Form Three, respectively.

They were picked up by Narcotics Crime Investigation Department officers and subsequently tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Both were arrested under the Criminal Procedure Code and detained for 24 hours to facilitate investigations under Section 15(A)(1) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for self-administration of drugs.