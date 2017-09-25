Two arrested as police seize homemade shotgun, cartridges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Police arrested two men and seized a homemade shotgun along with several cartridges during a raid on a house at Taman Poyan Jaya, here last week.

District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspects, aged 44 and 58, were arrested on Thursday around 1.05pm following a tip-off.

“During the raid, police seized a homemade shotgun and a few cartridges hidden beneath a bed in one of the bedrooms.

“Both suspects later tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he disclosed yesterday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of Firearms Act 1960 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.