Two arrested as police seize homemade shotgun, cartridges
LIMBANG: Police arrested two men and seized a homemade shotgun along with several cartridges during a raid on a house at Taman Poyan Jaya, here last week.
District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the suspects, aged 44 and 58, were arrested on Thursday around 1.05pm following a tip-off.
“During the raid, police seized a homemade shotgun and a few cartridges hidden beneath a bed in one of the bedrooms.
“Both suspects later tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he disclosed yesterday.
Police are investigating the case under Section 8 of Firearms Act 1960 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.