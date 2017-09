Weak earthquake detected in Tongod, Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake was detected at 35km north-east of Tongod, Sabah, at 8.25am on Saturday.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department, in a statement yesterday, said the quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, could probably be felt in areas surrounding Tongod and Beluran, Sabah.

The department also said a moderate earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, was detected in Mindanao, in the Philippines, at 49km south-west of Valencia, in the Philippines, and 752km north-east of Kinabatangan, Sabah.

The quake, detected at 4.47am on Saturday, however, did not pose a tsunami threat, it said. — Bernama