31st Infantry Brigade to recruit 1,800 more personnel — Commander

KUCHING: The 31st Infantry Brigade targets to recruit 1,800 more personnel by the end of this year, revealed its commander Brigadier General Datuk Fadzil Tajudin.

As of yesterday, he said they had registered 1,096 extra hands and more were on their way to be part of the squad.

“Our target is to have 1,800 more by end of this year. At the moment, we have already a total of 1,096 (added to 31st Infantry Brigade). We will be expecting additional personnel from other infantries in Sarawak to join us,” he said when approached by journalists after officiating at the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) 84th anniversary celebration at Muara Tuang Army Camp here yesterday.

When prompted for the latest on a proposed base in Bintulu, Fadzil said: “That one not yet, still in process.” On security along the border with Indonesia, he said his men had made some arrests involving individuals who entered the state without legal documents. He was quick to point out that Sarawak has a close relationship with Indonesia.

“Our relationship with Indonesia is like brothers, like a family,” he said, adding that the army is collaborating closely with the authorities of the neighbouring country.

The 31st Infantry Brigade was formed in 2015 to strengthen security along the 2,019km border with Kalimantan, Indonesia stretching from Sarawak to Sabah.