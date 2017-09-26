40,267 units of family houses to be built in various military camps

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) plans to build 40,267 units of family houses in various camps throughout the country for better welfare of army personnel.

Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said the purpose was to enhance solidarity among army personnel in line with the ‘Satu Anggota Satu Rumah’ (SASaR or one-personnel one-home) programme.

“The SASaR programme is introduced so that every personnel will own at least a home upon retirement.

Besides, we are also looking at setting up several new camps across the country,” he said at the ATM’s 84th anniversary celebration yesterday.

His text of speech was read out by 31st Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Datuk Fadzil Tajudin during the celebration held at Muara Tuang Army Camp here.

Met by reporters after delivering the speech, Fadzil said: “I’m not in the position to tell you” when asked how many of the proposed units of family houses would be allocated to Sarawak.

He added that he was not at liberty to disclose information when asked whether Sarawak would be seeing any new army camp.

Affandi appealed to army personnel to uphold professionalism, be always ready to sacrifice for the country and remember their pledge of allegiance to the King, the government and the people.

On security, he said all army personnel shared the obligation to defend the country and protect its people.

According to him, Malaysia and its surrounding area are not entirely free from threats, given the few conflicts that had taken place along the coastal area.

He said they could not allow incidents such as what happened in Lahad Datu to occur again.

He added that the armed forces would have to stabilise and enhance not just physical security of the country but also the mindset of army personnel towards this end.