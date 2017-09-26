Asean para shot put champion eyes more glory

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Shot putter Baijury Ladis is all fired up after winning the gold medal at the recent 9th Asean Para Games held in Kuala Lumpur. So much so that he is already setting his sights on defending his F35 shot put title in Manila two years down the road.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah, after three attempts, I succeeded in defeating the defending champion (from Brunei) this year,” he said at Limbang Airport yesterday upon his return to a hero’s welcome by family members and friends.

Penghulu Abu Tinggal , acting chairman of Limbang Kedayan Association, also led a group of supporters to cheer the hometown champion for his exploits at the regional games.

Baijury expressed his gratitude to his parents, family members and Sarawak coach Mathew Chin for their prayers and support to allow him to finally nail the elusive gold medal.

He had thrown himself into a 7-month training programme in Limbang (three months), Kuching (three months) and KL (one month) prior to the KL Games.

43-year-old Baijury, who is from Kampung Nauran in Limbang, also took the bronze medal in the javelin throw.