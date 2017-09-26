Body of drowned Sri Lankan barge worker found

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: The body of a missing Sri Lankan barge worker, who went missing after falling into the river last week, was found yesterday morning.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Arratana Welegedara, was discovered around 9.45am by members of the public in Nanga Tekala, Song, about 44km away.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body was handed over to police, who transported it to Kapit Hospital for a post-mortem.

The mishap occurred last Friday around 10.30am when the victim fell from a barge berthed at a jetty across Kapit New Bazaar.

Co-workers had initially attempted to locate the victim following the incident prior to lodging a police report the following morning.