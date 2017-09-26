British police arrest seventh man over London tube attack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON: British police made a new arrest yesterday in their investigation into a bomb attack on a London underground train earlier this month.

The man, 20, was detained at a house in the Welsh capital Cardiff by counter-terrorism officers, London police said.

He is the seventh man to have been arrested over the attack at Parsons Green station in London on Sept. 15 which injured 30 people.

It was Britain’s fifth major militant attack so far this year.

Last Friday, teenager Ahmed Hassan appeared in court charged with attempting to murder passengers on board the train heading to central London from the southwest suburb of Wimbledon and causing an explosion likely to endanger life using the highly volatile triacetone triperoxide (TATP) – known as “the mother of Satan” – or another explosive substance.

The 18-year-old, from Sunbury-on-Thames, a town to the southwest of London, was remanded in custody until Oct. 13. – Reuters