Calling entries for tourney in ‘Futsal City’

SIBU: A futsal tournament will be held at three venues here – Bukit Lima Stadium, Kpg Nangka Futsal Court and Kpg Datu Baru Futsal Court – from Oct 14.

The competition, jointly organised by Rejang Park Recreation Sports Club (RPRSC) and DUN N.55 Nangka Service Centre, offers prize money totaling RM32,000 and an ambitious agenda.

The organisers are inviting entries “from every corner of the state.” As their technical chairman Halel Mohd Ibrahim explained, “The championship is part of our effort to elevate Sibu to the status of `Futsal City’.”

There are three categories to be contested, namely Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Boy’s Under-19.

The top three men’s teams will receive RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM1,500.

The corresponding cash prizes for the women’s competition will be RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,500.

It is RM4,000, RM2,000 and RM1,500 for the first three teams in the Boy’s U-19 event.

Each category is limited to 20 teams.

For entry forms and other details, contact Halel (013-8227850), Zamri (017-7534699), Hanifah (012-8933101) or Alexander ( 019-8777936). Closing date for entries is Sept 30.