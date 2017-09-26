CM impressed by Finland’s digital tools

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

HELSINKI, Finland: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says he is highly impressed by the use of digital tools to manage the forest industry in Finland.

According to him this mechanism, which entails widespread digital information-sharing between the stakeholders, could become useful for Sarawak’s forest industry development as part of the efforts in digitising the state’s economy.

“The Finnish digital expertise could become a common platform of collaboration between Finland and Sarawak, which could later be expanded to peat soil studies as both Finland and Sarawak have considerable peat coverage.

“I would like to have the tools be made available to us in English, so that we can share their (Finland’s) expertise,” Abang Johari said in his return address to thank Finland’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppa here yesterday.

The state delegation, led by Abang Johari, arrived here on Sunday for their two-week study visit to Europe.

Their programme line-up commenced with a visit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry here, where the Finnish officials briefed them on the ministry, the forest policy of Finland, sustainable forest management, sustainable management of acacia plantation and also digital tools for forest management.

Later, the state delegates went for a tour at the Hyytiala Forest Station – about a three-hour drive to the north of the city.

Another team from the delegation was sent to gain insight into the ‘sauna start-up’ – basically an informal meeting centre equivalent to Sarawak’s newly established digital innovation hubs in Kuching and Sarikei.

Adding on, Abang Johari – also Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources – said the digital tools have been a significant concept of forest management in Finland, which has a considerable size of smallholdings to support the national forest industry of the northern European country.

He told Leppa that any cooperation between Finland and Sarawak should be made on a direct basis with the Sarawak government, given that the authority over forest and land are under the state government’s purview.

He pointed out that such cooperation is vital for Sarawak towards eventually achieving compliance with global standards on sustainability – particularly in the palm oil industry.

“As Finland is a key member of the European Union and Sarawak being a part of Asean, this kind of common platform of understanding can lead to a meaningful cooperation between countries in the Northern Hemisphere and those near the Equator,” Abang Johari said.

Members of Abang Johari’s entourage include Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.