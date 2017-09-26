Dr M not sincere about wanting to review MA63 – Masing

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing did not think that Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is sincere in wanting to review the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said he was surprised that Dr Mahathir had said that PH would look into the MA63 because there had been an erosion of authority, as when the latter was the Prime Minister for 22 years, he never bothered to touch on the subject.

“When he had the power, he didn’t want (to review MA63). Only when he wants us to vote for PH then he said he will review that. I don’t think Mahathir means what he said. I don’t think there is element of sincerity on the part on Mahathir that he will look in MA63.

“It is part of the political gimmick to entice Sarawak voters to vote for PH. I do not believe he is sincere in that aspect,” he told reporters after presenting Minor Rural Project fund to 27 recipients at his office here today.

Masing said discussions between the state and federal governments are on-going to recover back the powers under MA63 that had been eroded over the years.

“The meeting is still on-going and I believe we have a very positive response from the federal government. This will take time. Last time, there was no meeting at all when Dr Mahathir was the Prime Minister, he refused to talk to us about it.”

Dr Mahathir, who was on his first trip as an opposition leader to the state, vowed during a PH rally at BDC on Sunday that PH would review MA63 and renegotiate with Sarawak and Sabah a deal that is fair to all parties if the coalition comes into power after 14th General Election (GE14).

As to the large turnout at the rally on Sunday, Masing said majority of those who went to the rally just wanted to see “how old is he (Dr Mahathir)”.

“Some of them may be DAP’s group but I don’t think they (all those who went) support Mahathir. Some just wanted to find out how does he fare after 92 years. He’s not young, so people want to know whether he can stand up or not. Out of curiosity, they turned up. It is not to show support, I don’t think so.”