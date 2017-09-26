Dream home through EPF’s e-Pengeluaran facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA TERENGGANU: The services provided by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for its contributors have evolved to suit current changes and expectations, among which is the e-Pengeluaran facility.

“For me saving in EPF is not just for financial security in old age. When I am ready to buy a house, EPF will help facilitate the process for me,” said Ku Nur Madihah Ku Yaacob, 34.

The public higher education institution administrative officer noted that EPF had made it flexible for contributors to withdraw from Account 2 for payment of housing loan installments through the e-Pengeluaran facility but she opted not to do so.

“Maybe many friends out there prefer this approach to get their dream house quickly. I will be patient and get mine when I retire as the money is with the government and in safe hands.

“The main thing is, I have sufficient savings there to get that dream house for myself and my family when I retire,” she told Bernama here.

She intends to utilise the rest of her EPF savings for other purposes such as her children’s education, and long-term investments. — Bernama