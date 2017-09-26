Drug suspect hides home-made firearm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan (AntaranewsKalsel) – A drug suspect was found hiding a home-made firearm when he was caught by crime detective of East Banjarmasin Sector Police.

“The weapon was found by accident when police tried to uncover the possession of the drug,” said the City Police Chief Sr Comr Anjar Wicaksana in Banjarmasin, Monday.

It happened when officers seized FMA (18). He was caught when police developed the case of possession of 54 ecstasies (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills from MS.

MS confessed that his friend FMA still has the drug. Police came over his house at Jalan Gotong Royong, North Banjarbaru, to catch him.

But in searching the evidence, police not only found the drug powder from the remain of ecstasy in a plastic clip. Police also found a firearm with two active calibers 38 bullets.

After being examined, Anjar told, he said he got the drug and firearm from a warehouse in Banjarbaru.

Then, Anjar ordered East Banjarmasin Police Chief Comr HM Uskiansyah to keep developing the case and to uncover who might be involved in a looting of the warehouse, which belongs to a government agency.

“The warehouse for storing evidence should really be safe, tightly guarded, in order not to be looted by anyone,” said police chief.