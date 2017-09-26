Sarawak 

Duo in viral Senadin housebreaking case nabbed, TV recovered

Police recover the stolen television following the arrest of the suspects.

One of the suspects is led to the police station for further investigation.

MIRI: Police solved a recent housebreaking yesterday with the arrest of two men at separate locations in Tudan yesterday.

The break-in had gone viral after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident was uploaded on social media.

In a statement yesterday, deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said apart from the arrests, police also recovered a television stolen during the incident in Senadin.

The house owner, a 49-year-old contractor, had lodged a police report of the break-in on Sept 19, in which a flat-screen television was carted away.

The suspects, who are in their 20s, have been placed in the lockup pending further investigation.

