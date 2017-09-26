Duo in viral Senadin housebreaking case nabbed, TV recovered

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police solved a recent housebreaking yesterday with the arrest of two men at separate locations in Tudan yesterday.

The break-in had gone viral after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident was uploaded on social media.

In a statement yesterday, deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said apart from the arrests, police also recovered a television stolen during the incident in Senadin.

The house owner, a 49-year-old contractor, had lodged a police report of the break-in on Sept 19, in which a flat-screen television was carted away.

The suspects, who are in their 20s, have been placed in the lockup pending further investigation.