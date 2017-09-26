Fatimah: Resubmit application if you fail to get financial aid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Those who fail to get financial assistance or receive any response from the Welfare Department are urged to resubmit their application.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said this was to ensure that their applications were not overlooked or ignored.

She was responding to a Facebook post which highlighted the high number of hardcore poor in Miri.

“From the post I’ve read, I believe the owner of the post is actually criticising the Welfare Department for their inefficient work. For me, personally, such post will always be looked at from a positive point of view and that it is important to review the weakness and take the necessary action to improve ourselves.”

Fatimah informed that many might not realise that the Welfare Department office here had relocated to Kompleks Islam Sarawak Miri, opposite the Boulevard Commercial Centre.

“Some may have gone to the old building where the department was previously located and probably left with disappointment. They should now visit the department’s office at the new complex for any inquiry and information,” she told a press conference after officiating at an event at SMK Agama Miri (SMKAMI) yesterday.

As for those who might have transportation problem, Fatimah advised that they could either visit the Welfare Department’s counter at UTC Miri or the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Bekenu.

“From time to time, satellite offices which are part of our outreach programme will be set up at public areas to cater to the public’s need.

“At these counters, the public can obtain information and more detailed explanation from the officers to make their application smooth,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah stressed that there could be many factors that lead to rejection or non-response from the department.

“The Key Performance Index (KPI) of the Welfare Department is to respond to applicants within 30 days upon submission of the application.

“Those who fail to get any response should check whether they had written the correct address, mailing address, etc. As for those who got rejected, they must review their application and resubmit it with legit and relevant documents.”

According to statistics from Jan to Oct this year, a total of 4,274 applicants from Miri succeeded in getting financial assistance from the Welfare Department.

“The recipients comprise those who are disabled, elderly, and single parent families. So far, more than RM1.2 million had been given as financial assistance to these successful applicants.”

A total of 388 applicants had their applications rejected.

“There are many reasons why their application got rejected, among them the applicants have adult child/children, and their salary had exceeded the minimum wage (RM990).

“Having said this, there are actually many grants offered by the government meant to help the people to improve their lives. The grants mostly offer financial support as well as training to applicants to enable them to learn skills so that they could be their own boss,” said Fatimah.

Also present were Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, SMKAMI PTA chairwoman Marini Juraibi and principal Ahmad Fauzi Yaakob.