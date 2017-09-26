Fatimah thanks pilot for handling skidded plane very well

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah praised the skills and professionalism shown by the pilot who handled the plane she was in when it skidded off the runway.

She said the skills of the pilot in preventing the plane from getting into a more dangerous situation had minimised any possible injuries to the passengers.

The plane carrying Fatimah skidded off the runway at Kuching International Airport on Sunday. She was on her way from Mukah with an entourage of four people and the technical crew. She said the weather was initially good, which enabled a smooth flight.

“The weather, as we boarded the aircraft, was hot and there was no wind. However, as the plane approached Kuching International Airport, the downpour and strong wind actually caused the flight to become a bit rough.

“Upon touching down, the plane, perhaps due to the slippery runway, had skidded away to the side of the runway which had shocked us, the passengers,” she told reporters after a function at SMK Agama Miri yesterday.

In relating the shocking experience, Fatimah thanked Allah for the safety of all passengers and the pilot’s ability in handling the whole situation.

“We were shaken but did not panic. We were all okay after the plane had completely stopped because we were protected by the safety belt.

“After that, we waited for the next instruction from the pilot and waited for help from Fire and Rescue Department and personnel from Airport Fire and Rescue Services,” said Fatimah.

She assured all her family members, relatives, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who had enquired her condition through calls, text messages and various mobile applications that everyone in the plane was safe with no injury.