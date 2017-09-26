Fighting graft, power abuse

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MACC calls on Malaysians to have confidence, belief in themselves in order to resist temptations

MIRI: Confidence and belief are traits that all Malaysians must uphold to strengthen themselves against corruption and misuse of power.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak director Datuk Badrul Shah Norman, in emphasising this yesterday, said people from all walks of life, be they in government service, private sector, non-governmental organisations or other segments of society, must have dignity in living within their means so as not to fall into such pitfalls.

“The people, regardless of their religion, race and political ideology, must stand against corruption,” he said when welcoming the ‘Kembara Jelajah Anti-Rasuah 2017’ (Kejar 17) convoy from Limbang at Baitulmal Complex here yesterday.

Present were director of General Administration Unit of the Chief Minister’s Department Antonio Kathi Galis, Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini and representatives from other government agencies.

On the convoy, Badrul said its aim was to garner support for the war against corruption, bribery and abuse of power with ‘one heart’ and was part of the main activities for the golden jubilee of Sahabat Gerakan Revolusi Anti Rasuah (Gerah) with the slogan ‘Jangan Hulur, Jangan Kawtim, Jangan Settle’ to get close to the people.

“The aim of Kejar 17 is also to correct the misperception that MACC is aloof and not close to the community,” he added.

He said from here, the MACC convoy would proceed to Bintulu and Sibu before making its last stop in Kuching on Sept 28.

Meanwhile, he was happy that many people were aware of ‘Sahabat Gerakan Revolusi Anti Rasuah (Gerah) since its launch on Aug 1 this year. He said through the Gerah programme, MACC welcomes and invites people from all walks of life to be friends of MACC as long as they are 18 years old and above. He said they could be the eyes and ears of the agency to report any abuse of power, corruption or bribery.

“I call on all present to register as MACC Gerah friends to curb corruption, bribery and abuse of power,” he said.

Antonio, who also spoke, said the people must report any bribery, corruption or abuse of power they know of.

He said it would be a big loss to the government and the people if such acts were not reported and not stopped, adding the success of MACC depended on the commitment and cooperation of the people.