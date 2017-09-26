Jack Chang eyes more glory at world wushu championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Double gold medallist at the recent 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Loh Jack Chang is hoping to do well in the World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia from Sept 27 to Oct 3.

The winner of the Sportsman award at the Sarawak Sports Awards 2015-2016 will be competing in the men’s taijiquan and taijijian taolu events.

Loh, who hails from Miri, is not setting any target in the meet to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on himself to perform.

“I am not setting any medal target. I will just need to control my movements and display my best to the juries. I will try my best to win medals for the country,” he said.

At the 10th World Wushu Championships in Toronto, Canada in 2009, Loh won the gold in the taijijian and taijiquan combined, silver in tajijian and bronze in taijiquan.

The 12th World Wushu Championships in Kuala Lumpur in 2014 saw Loh bagging the gold in compulsory taijiquan and bronze in taijijian.

Two years ago at the 13th World Wushu Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, Loh won the gold in compulsory taijiquan and bronze in double taijijian.

“I think it will be more competitive among the world class athletes as all of them have been training hard for it.

“And I believe most of them have been training in China and polishing their skills,” added Loh.

Joining Loh at the world meet is another Sarawakian Audrey Chan Yee Jo who is from Kuching. Audrey will also be competing in the women’s taijiquan and taijijian events.

Other members of the national team include Ho Mun Hua, Wong Weng Son, Yeap Wai Kin (men), Phoon Eiyin, Loh Ying Ting and Tan Cheong Min (women) in the taolu events while Lee Wei Loong is the sole Malaysian athlete in the sanda (free sparring) competition.

The team manager is Allen Wong Siew Poh who is the president of the Wushu Federation of Malaysia and officials are coaches Lim Yew Fai, Yoong Thong Foong and Khoo Meng Yang, judge Tan Ching Fung, observers Tan Chek Hiong and Tneh Khai Chy and doctor Arni Nurfatin Arpa.