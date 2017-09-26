Matrade to attract more int’l varsities to set up M’sian campuses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) aims to attract more international universities to set up campuses in Malaysia and offer training programmes and transnational education through tie-ins with local higher learning institutions.

Matrade’s Exports Promotion and Market Access Division Senior Director, Abu Bakar Koyakutty, said as such, Matrade would continue to provide support and assistance by working together with relevant institutions and associations to identify opportunities for collaborations and joint-ventures.

“Currently, Matrade has 47 international offices for local institutions to leverage for data gathering and market intelligence.

“We believe that with all the efforts and contributions from the private sector and closer collaborations with the government, the services sector, including the education sector, will be able to achieve greater expansion into the export market and contribute positively to Malaysia’s international trade,” he said.

Abu Bakar said this at the officiating of the International Executive Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme by United Kingdom (UK)-based Institute of Commercial Management at Asia Metropolitan University here today.

He said Malaysia was well-known as many renowned international universities such as Nottingham, Reading, Newcastle, Southampton and Heriot-Watt from UK and Australian universities such as Curtin, Monash and Swinburne had set up campuses here. – Bernama