MyCEB, MAB extend strategic partnership agreement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has renewed its Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) with Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) for another year.

This follows the positive collaboration between both national bodies in showcasing Malaysia as a world-class business and major events destination.

MyCEB and MAB first signed the SPA back in 2016, widely hailed at that time, as a strategic move to brand and promote Malaysia as a preferred destination for business and major events.

“This partnership has seen a fruitful collaboration between both parties and we at MyCEB are delighted to continue it for another year.

“We are constantly working to position Malaysia as the preferred destination for business and major events, and this renewal augurs well for the Ministry of Tourism and Culture’s target of achieving 36 million tourist arrivals by 2020,” said Datuk Zulkefli Sharif, chief executive officer of MyCEB.

MyCEB is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

MAB in a statement yesterday said it was represented by its Chief Commercial Officer, Arved Von Zur Muehlen at the agreement renewal ceremony and MyCEB, by Zulkefli.

“Malaysia Airlines is pleased with the results this partnership has brought and we look forward to working with MyCEB for the second year.

“This strategic partnership offers the perfect synergy for promoting Malaysia as the ideal place for meetings, incentives, conventions and conferences,” said Arved.

He said besides MAB’s excellent network and connectivity, the airline would continue to work on upgrading its products and services to ensure visitors are introduced to the Malaysian hospitality as soon as they are on board a Malaysia Airlines’ flight.

The strategic partnership benefits MAB in terms of participation in MyCEB-fuelled trade events, gaining first-hand insights from thought leaders in the industry, as well as creating a stronger brand presence in the business and major events industry.

Meanwhile, MyCEB will benefit from MAB’s proposition of global connectivity and presents a competitive and attractive edge in securing bids to host international business and major events in the country.

To date in 2017, MyCEB together with its partners has won 102 international conferences, incentive groups and trade exhibition events, with an estimated economic impact value of RM696 million. — Bernama