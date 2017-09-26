Pakatan Harapan fishing for votes, Uggah says of its manifesto

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah says Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) guarantee on the five thrusts for Sarawak is nothing but to fish for votes, pointing out that the pact could have thought it was a beautiful song to sing to attract Sarawakians.

“They are fishing for votes, but for us, we are implementing development not because there is an election here.

“That is the difference between us Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH,” he said to reporters after officiating at the Malaysia Agriculture Research and Development Institute (Mardi) Customers Day here yesterday.

Uggah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) acting deputy president, was asked to comment on Pakatan’s election manifesto that guaranteed five thrusts for Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

He said PH must have come up with the promises after looking at the scenario.

Asked if the promises were attractive, he replied: “Depends on where you come from.”

The first thrust of the new deal guaranteed by PH is the right of Sarawak to territorial government, while the second thrust is the state’s right to petroleum and revenue justice.

The third thrust is the right of Sarawakians to equitable basic infrastructure and land development, while the fourth thrust is the right of the people to quality education.

PH also promised Sarawakians their right to equitable economic development and the empowerment of youth, women and minorities.

The five thrusts were unveiled by state PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen during a rally at Taman BDC here on Sunday.