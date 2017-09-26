Papua New Guinea supermarket fire kills 10 as they sleep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SYDNEY: Ten people believed to be Chinese died when a supermarket caught fire in Papua New Guinea while they were sleeping, reports and officials said yesterday.

The disaster at the Splendid Star shop was made worse by the lack of any proper

fire-fighting equipment in Manus province in the impoverished Pacific nation’s north, where the blaze started early Friday.

The dead included six women and four men.

Manus provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said the fire in Lorengau town quickly engulfed the building, trapping the 10 inside.

“The fire spread out quickly to the other parts of the supermarket and into the bedrooms where the 10 were sleeping,” Yapu told The National newspaper.

“The six females and four males were trapped in the building and burnt to death.”

The cause of the fire is not known.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in Beijing that the supermarket was run by Chinese nationals and said 10 were missing.

“There was a fire in a supermarket run by Chinese nationals in Papua New Guinea. Ten Chinese employees are missing,” said Lu.

“So far we have found four bodies at the scene.”

The PNG Post Courier newspaper said the remains were burned beyond recognition and DNA samples were being taken to the capital Port Moresby to identify them.

But it said some of the dead had children back home in China.

According to The National, Manus does not have a fire truck or any firemen and although police were quickly at the scene, they were helpless.

“This is an outstanding issue that appropriate government agencies must address,” Yapu said.

“We need a fire service in our province. We have to protect our families and our homes from fires too.”

Meanwhile, 11 people died when a blaze engulfed two houses early Monday in an eastern China city prone to fatal fire disasters, the government said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province, and left two other people hospitalised in serious condition, a local government statement said. Ten more people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was soon brought under control and its cause was being investigated. — AFP