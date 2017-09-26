PM launches Unifi’s ‘i-foundit!’ app

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has launched Unifi’s ‘i-foundit!’ app that will enable all Malaysians to access the Internet via wifi@unifi, previously known as TM WiFi.

In conjunction with the launch, the Prime Minister also announced that wifi@unifi charges are waived until year-end, and users can download the app at Google Playstore or App Store soon.

The app locates WiFi hotspots and connects users to over 5,800 hotspots across Malaysia and after the free-promotion period, wifi@unifi will only be charging 10 sen per hour, Najib said during an engagement session, “Jom Bersama TM” here yesterday.

As of the second quarter this year, TM or Telekom Malaysia had 2.36 million broadband customers, of whom over one million are Unifi customers.

Najib has also unveiled two new Unifi packages to cater for e-entrepreneurs, namely unifi ebiz, and for youth, specifically students at institutions of higher learning (IPT), the unifi edu package.

“The development of these segments is crucial in elevating Malaysia into a high-income nation. I hope the introduction of these new packages by TM will open up borderless potentials for the segments to grow further,” he added.

The Unifi ebiz package comprising BIZ LITE, BIZ ADVANCE or BIZ PRO plan for e-entrepreneurs will offer subscribers broadband speeds of up to 100 megabites per second (Mbps), complete with wifi@unifi access and mobility, while providing them with seamless broadband connectivity everywhere.

The package comes with ICT solutions features to cater to the needs of online businesses, as a marketing tool to further drive profitability.

Meanwhile, Najib said IPT students would benefit from the broadband speed of up to 100Mbps that the Unifi edu package with LITE, ADVANCE or PRO plan offers, while complete with wifi@unifi access and mobility, which they can utilise to further improve their academic performance.

In addition to the launch of the new Unifi packages, the Prime Minister also launched Flow, a powerful in-house chat application with features and enhancements to replace other popular instant messaging applications at work, co-developed internally by Telekom Malaysia for its staff.

Created as part of TM’s aggressive push towards digitisation and digitalisation, Najib said Flow is the app that easily and instantly connects more than 28,000 staff to collaborate and drive operational and execution efficiency as the app facilitates easy communications.

He said the introduction of Flow is in tandem with TM’s aspiration of ‘‘Going Digital “ as the company moves beyond connectivity into new value-added digital and smart services.

“This is part of TM’s holistic approach covering customer experience, process optimisation and new business opportunities which entails building a digitally aware and smarter workforce. This is also in line with our plan to accelerate the execution of our strategic goals, Deliver Convergence and Go Digital, via our new approach, “Perfexe 10”, ” Najib said. — Bernama