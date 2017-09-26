RM3.4 mln Syabu, Ecstasy pills seized in biggest drug bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state police made their biggest drug bust last week with the seizure of 11.6 kilogrammes of Syabu and 993 Ecstasy pills, worth approximately RM3.4 million.

Deputy state police commissioner Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim said the massive drug haul took place when personnel from the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) raided a house along Jalan Stutong.

“The 1.30pm raid led to the arrested of two local men, both aged 27 years, and the seizure of 11.6kg of drugs, believed to be Syabu, and 993 Ecstasy pills, that were stashed in an aquarium and placed in a store room at the house,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Mohd Dzuraidi pointed out that the drugs were wrapped and packaged as Chinese herbal tea, with each packet weighing about one kilogramme.

“It is suspected that the drugs were smuggled into the state from neighbouring countries by concealing the drugs in packages of Chinese herbal tea products.

“This is the biggest drug seizure in the state thus far, with a value of RM3.4 million,” he said, adding that police are still on the hunt for other individuals linked to the drug-smuggling syndicate.

He disclosed police are also probing whether the drugs were meant for the local market, or to be smuggled to other foreign destinations.

Disclosing the lead-up to the bust, the deputy commissioner said police had been closely monitoring the syndicate for the past nine months prior to executing the raid.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been operating since early this year, and stressed that the successful bust was a result of surveillance, detailed investigation and information from the public.

“Both men have been remanded are currently under remand until Sept 29. One of them has three previous drug-related criminal records,” said Mohd Dzuraidi.

The case is being investigated under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, a statement released to the media showed that the state NCID has recorded 1,301 cases involving drug trafficking and possession since January this year, with 1,702 arrests made.

Last year, the same offences involved a total of 1,453 cases, with police arresting 1,951 individuals.

Also present during the press conference were state NCID chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif and his deputy DSP Sekam Anoi.