Sabah solicitor files for judicial review of Chief Justice’s extension

KOTA KINABALU: A solicitor filed a leave application for a judicial review at the High Court here seeking a declaration that the appointment of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif as the Chief Justice of Malaysia was unlawful.

Marcel Jude A/L MS Joseph filed the ex-parte application via e-filling today, naming Md Raus as the respondent.

In his application, the applicant was seeking an order of certiorari to quash the appointment of the respondent as the Chief Justice of Malaysia or continuing as the Chief Justice of Malaysia from August 5, 2017.

Apart from that, he also sought from court a declaration that the appointment of the respondent as the Chief Justice of Malaysia or for the respondent to continue as the Chief Justice of Malaysia after August 5, 2017 instead of Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum was unconstitutional and contravened Article 121(1) of the Federal Constitution regarding the coordinate jurisdiction of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak and the High Court of Malaya.

The applicant also seeking for a declaration that the person who should be rightfully appointed as the Chief Justice of Malaysia after August 5, 2017 is Richard Malanjum.

He also seeking for costs and any other relief deemed fit by court.