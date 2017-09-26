‘SMC seeking more viable mechanisms to handle stray animals’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is now looking into other mechanisms or stricter actions to ensure that dog owners will become responsible ‘masters of their pets’.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King, who is SMC chairman, views the existing fines imposed on those who purposely leave their pet animals out in the open may not be sufficient to deter dog owners from committing the offence again and again.

According to him, SMC enforcers caught 109 dogs between Sept 1 and 21, but only 20 dogs were reclaimed by their owners within the same period.

“In light of the recent rabies outbreak, dog owners are reminded time and again to be responsible for their pets – keeping the animals within their house compounds at all times.

“The council is catching stray dogs. For the first-time offenders, a fine of RM25 would be imposed to have each dog released.

“For the second offence, the fine is RM50 – an additional fee of RM5 will be imposed if the dog being reclaimed is found to be unlicensed (with SMC),” Tiong said when chairing the full council meeting yesterday.

On Sibu Marathon 2017, he said the activity planned for Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017 campaign attracted 3,500 runners.

The Sept 16 run was initiated by SMC and organised by Kuching City Joggers Club.

Meanwhile, Tiong said another upcoming event under VSY 2017 would be the Sibu Lantern and Food Festival 2017, taking place at Sibu Town Square from Oct 3 to 26.

The festival is also initiated by SMC, with Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) as the organiser.

Minister of International Trade and E-commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee will jointly light up the lanterns to mark the commencement of the festival.